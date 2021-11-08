Attorney Pavlov, Team 29 lawyers put on Russia’s register of foreign agent mass media

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Five Russians have been put on the list of foreign agent mass media, the Russian justice ministry said on Monday.

The register was supplemented with the names of Ivan Pavlov, attorney of Roscosmos adviser Ivan Safronov, Valeria Vetoshkina, Elena Skvortsova, and Maxim Olenichev, former members of Team 29, an organization of solicitors founded by Pavlov, and Maxim Zagovora, a journalist and movie critic who headed Team 29’s media department.

Pavlov was put on the wanted list in October for disclosing investigation data. He left for Georgia in September, saying that it was a temporary measure and that he was planning to return.

Team 29 passed a decision on self-dissolution in July due to the claims from the Russian prosecutor general’s office and the mass media watchdog. Prior to that, its website was blocked under the request of these bodies on charges of spreading information materials of an unwanted organization.