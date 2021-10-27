Scythian gold ruling violates international law — Crimean culture minister

SIMFEROPOL, October 27. /TASS/. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal’s ruling to hand over the Scythian gold collection to Ukraine violates all international existing norms in the domain of museum affairs, Crimean Culture Minister Arina Novoselskaya has told TASS.

In her words, the decision "contradicts all existing norms of the international law in the sphere of museum affairs and protection of cultural heritage."

"This act is a blatant violation of the Crimean people’s right for their own centuries-long cultural heritage. The Culture Ministry of Crimea and its museums will not accept this decision and will surely continue their efforts to return their museum collections by all legal means available," she added.

On Tuesday, the appeal court of Amsterdam ruled that the collection of Scythian gold must be handed over to Ukraine. According to the ruling, these objects are "part of cultural heritage of Ukraine" and "must be handed over to the Ukrainian side."

The Scythian Gold collection of over 2,000 items was on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam between February and August 2014. After the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the collection’s handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.