MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The rule of the Amsterdam court to hand over the Scythian gold collection, which previously belonged to Crimean museums, to Ukraine is a robbery and is unjust, Russian Historic Society board chairman Konstantin Mogilevsky told TASS.

"I think it’s a robbery; it is a completely unjust decision. There is the internationally recognized principle of indivisibility of museum collections, and it has been violated in this case. Of course, this is no Ukrainian gold, this is a Scythian gold that had been stored in Crimean museums for many years; it must be returned there and I am certain that it will return there sooner or later," Mogilevsky said.

He underscored that the ruling is not final, "there is an appeal and further disputes ahead that have not been complete."

"Well, and we see, of course, a some kind of euphoria from Ukraine in regards to this ruling. President Zelensky event let it slip that, after the gold, they will get Crimea, too. But, it is obvious that they will gain ‘dead donkey’s ears’ instead of Crimea, and I am sure that the gold will return to its homeland eventually," the official added.

On Tuesday, the appeal court in Amsterdam ruled that the Scythian gold collection must be handed over to Ukraine. The court ruled that "the objects are part of Ukraine’s cultural heritage" and that they are "included in the state section of Ukraine’s museum fund.".