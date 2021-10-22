Ex-director of Moscow’s Cherkizovo marketplace Ismailov granted asylum in Montenegro

BELGRADE, October 22. /TASS/. Russian businessman Telman Ismailov, former director of Moscow’s Cherkizovo marketplace, has been granted asylum in Montenegro and released from Montenegrin prison, Montenegrin Vijesti daily reported on Friday, citing his attorney Milos Vuksanovic.

According to the attorney, once Ismailov was granted asylum, there are no grounds for keeping him in prison. Therefore, in his words, Ismailov was released from prison.

The Russian prosecutor general’s office told TASS earlier that it had issued an extradition request for Ismailov who is charged with murder. His Russian lawyer Marina Rusakova told TASS back then that he denied his guilt and would seek political asylum in Montenegro.

Ismailov was detained in Montenegro on October 1 and arrested by a court in Podgorica. Russia’s Investigative Committee put him on the international wanted list in 2017. In Russia, Ismailov was charged in absentia with murder, illegal arms trafficking and the abduction of singer Avraam Russo. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, Ismailov was part of a group behind the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brylev in May 2016.