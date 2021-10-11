Crimea views court trial on Scythian Gold’s ownership delayed with excuse of COVID-19

SIMFEROPOL, October 11. / TASS /. The court trial over the ownership of the Scythian Gold collection, which is due to be held Amsterdam, is being delayed under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crimea’s Minister of Culture Arina Novoselskaya said on Monday.

"Well, now the coronavirus plays right into their hands. How long can they postpone [the trial] and each time find more or less adequate reasons? Currently, one can write off all their unreasonable decisions for the COVID-19 pandemic," the regional minister stated, noting that, at the same time, Crimea still hoped for the return of the collection.

Director of the Central Museum of Tavrida, Andrei Malgin said earlier on Monday that the court hearing in Amsterdam, scheduled for October 26, was likely to be postponed to late 2021 due to the pandemic.

Malgin also noted that the court on the Scythian gold’s fate could be delayed. "I think that few judges are willing to take on the responsibility of this case. So, the possible reasons for the delay can be seen here," he mentioned. The head of the museum said that the final decision was likely to be suspended to the end of 2021.

The process around the Scythian gold

The Scythian gold collection from a number of Crimean museums was put on view at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. However, after the peninsula reunited with Russia in March 2014, uncertainty over the collection arose as both Russia and Ukraine claimed the exhibits. In this regard, the University of Amsterdam suspended the handover until either the dispute is legally resolved or the parties come to terms.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures be returned to Ukraine. At the same time, the judge refused to decide on ownership, noting that this issue should be resolved after the collection returns to Ukraine.

In March 2017, the Crimean museums filed an appeal against this decision. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal issued an interim judgment overturning the District Court's one in March 2019. However, the judge did not resolve the ownership issue, requesting additional documents from the parties. In October 2020, at the request of the Ukrainian side, the court disqualified Judge Duco Oranje from hearing a lawsuit and appointed Gerard Levin.