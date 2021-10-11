High mortality, new waves of pandemic in Russia caused by low inoculation rates — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The level of vaccination in Russia against the coronavirus is inadmissibly low, which is the cause of the high level of mortality, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Yes, indeed, our level of vaccination is low, prohibitively low, hence we have such high mortality, the pandemic is not going away, it is returning in new waves, as new more aggressive strains that are more virulent, this represents a great danger," the Kremlin official said.

"The only thing that saves lives is the jab," he emphasized.

"We are using every opportunity, on every occasion to address all citizens with a simple appeal: go and get inoculated," the Kremlin spokesman said. He also urged media outlets to "repeat this a hundred times a day."

The Kremlin official reiterated that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Russia is under the constant personal control of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "At the federal level, both the government and the president are involved in the issue of the coronavirus on a daily basis, and the main thing has been accomplished, one can assert this with confidence - all conditions have been created for the citizens in order for them to protect their lives by getting the jab," the Kremlin spokesman noted.