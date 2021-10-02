Russia records 25,219 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since July 16

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia has registered 25,219 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,560,767 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase since July 16. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,032 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 2,494 - in St. Petersburg, along with 1,483 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 614 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 589 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 581 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 641,165 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 886 compared to 887 the day before. In all, 209,028 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.76%.

Over the past 24 hours, 59 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 42 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 34 fatalities - in the Saratov Region, 32 - in the Krasnodar Region, and 31 fatalities were recorded in the Perm and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 17,852. In all, 6,710,574 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 88.8% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,116 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,174 patients - in St. Petersburg, 1,013 patients - in the Moscow Region, 502 patients - in Bashkortostan, 485 patients - in the Sverdlovsk Region and 452 patients were discharged in the Arkhangelsk Region.