Union of Journalists slams US refusal to accredit Russian reporters to 9/11 memorial event

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Union of Journalists is outraged by the fact that journalists from Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya media outlet were denied accreditation to cover New York city events commemorating the victims of the 9/11 attacks, the union’s head Vladimir Solovyov told TASS.

"The Russian Union of Journalists is outraged at this unfriendly move. We will contact the International Federation of Journalists in this regard," he pointed out.

Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev confirmed to TASS that two of the outlet’s journalists had been denied accreditation to cover the events.

On September 11, 2001, 19 members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) hijacked four domestic US flights. Two of the planes were crashed into the World Trade Center complex in New York, the third one into the Pentagon building outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth flight was flown in the direction of Washington but crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,977 people. Memorial events will take place in all three locations on Saturday.