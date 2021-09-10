No deaths reported after inoculation with Sputnik V vaccine - vaccine developer

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. No deaths have been reported after vaccination with the Sputnik V coronavirus jab, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, said on Friday.

"As of today, no deaths after vaccination with Sputnik V have been registered," he said.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020 to be the world’s first officially registered coronavirus vaccine. It is also the first vaccine on the adenovirus platform developed under the heterogeneous boosting technology (vaccine cocktail). Two various vectors for the two vaccine doses ensure a stronger and longer immune response.