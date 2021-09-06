Russia reports 17,856 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,856 in the past 24 hours reaching 7,030,455, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.25%.

The Moscow Region confirmed 891 daily COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg - 690, the Sverdlovsk Region — 514, the Rostov Region — 477 and the Voronezh Region — 465.

Currently, 557,458 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,463 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,542 infections reported a day earlier. As many as 1,576,818 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city so far.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.1%.

Moscow’s coronavirus deaths grew by 46 in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 27,742 (1.76% of those infected). The authorities reported 48 COVID-19 deaths a day earlier.

Meanwhile, another 1,278 patients recovered, with recoveries reaching 1,455,678. Currently, 93,398 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 790 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 793 the day before.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.67% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 41 fatalities were reported in the Saratov region in the past day, 40 in St. Petersburg and 27 in the Rostov region. The Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 33 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,276 in the past 24 hours. As many as 6,285,007 people have recovered nationwide so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.4% of the total number of infections.

The Moscow Region reported 1,181 recoveries, St. Petersburg — 590, the Rostov Region — 454, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 443 and the Tver Region — 431.