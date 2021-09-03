Moscow working to strengthen position of Russian language worldwide — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow has been preparing a comprehensive state program for the protection and promotion of the Russian language throughout the globe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the New Knowledge marathon on Friday.

"The Russian language is probably the most important subject. Mastering and enriching it is invariably the foremost task for a diplomat. We will also step up our efforts to strengthen the position of the Russian language abroad, " he said. "Now, a special comprehensive state program is being prepared that will significantly expand the capabilities of your institute [the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute — TASS] and other structures, [such as] the Russkiy Mir Foundation (Russian World Fund) and Rossotrudnichestvo (Russia’s cultural exchange agency) for the protection and promotion of the Russian language to meet the growing demand for its study, as we have been witnessing throughout the world".

Lavrov added that it is the duty of every Russian diplomat to have an "excellent command" of their own language. "It is absolutely obvious that a diplomat who does not know how to write and express himself correctly is already a flawed employee. Just like a diplomat without the knowledge of at least two foreign languages along with an excellent command of his own won’t move up the ladder," the foreign minister concluded.