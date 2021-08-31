St. Petersburg reports 513 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Another 513 coronavirus cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since October 10, 2020. The city has reported 576,343 infections since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The authorities confirmed 549 daily COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Another 1,366 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries reaching 552,760. Thirty-one patients died, with fatalities rising to 20,583.

Currently, 3,000 people in St. Petersburg are still undergoing treatment.