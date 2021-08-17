Lavrov hopes EU’s approach to recognizing vaccination certificates will be pragmatic

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects the European Union’s approach to resolving the issue of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates to be pragmatic.

"I have mentioned a number of examples of the European Union’s bias towards cooperation with us, but the latest initiative on the mutual recognition of vaccination certifications enables us to hope that we will embark on a pragmatic path here and that common sense will be the chief criterion for making appropriate decisions," he said on Tuesday addressing lecturers and students of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

The minister earlier said that Russia was engaged in a substantive and professional dialogue with the European Union on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and that the Europeans were showing the political will to resolve the issue.