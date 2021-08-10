Court strikes down Navalny’s lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s Presnensky District Court has rejected blogger Alexey Navalny’s defamation action suit against Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the court’s press service told TASS.

"By the decision of the Presnensky District Court of the city of Moscow, the satisfaction of Navalny’s stated claims against Peskov and the TASS news agency on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation was denied," the court’s representative said.

According to the statement, the plaintiff challenged Peskov’s remarks on the blogger’s cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies.

The blogger who received two suspended sentences for embezzlement was placed on the wanted list for repeated violations of the terms of his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, he was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport having arrived from Berlin. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court converted Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to 3 years and 6 months in a medium-security prison.