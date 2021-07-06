Cuba provides Russian tourists with COVID-19 tests to iron out isolation problem — consul

HAVANA, July 6. /TASS/. Cuba’s representatives made a decision to provide express tests for isolated Russian tourists who have a suspected COVID-19 infection in order to iron out the problem as soon as possible, Russian Consul General in Havana Nana Mgeladze told TASS.

"The Cubans made a decision to fast-track the process of carrying out express tests for all Russian tourists. The results are unknown so far," the diplomat noted.

According to the Russian diplomatic mission in the Caribbean state, 52 out of 149 Russian tourists who are isolated now tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Earlier, most of the isolated Russians said they had no symptoms of the infection and had received COVID-19 jabs at home. They also had negative PCR test results.