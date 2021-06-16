Moscow Region introduces obligatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Moscow Region has introduced obligatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens. Olga Mikailova, the chief sanitary doctor for the Moscow Region, signed the corresponding order on Wednesday.

The official ruled to carry out obligatory mass vaccination among those working in the food and service industry, as well as education, healthcare, social security, and the entertainment industry. This includes employees of beauty salons, fitness centers, pools, transport workers, taxi drivers, those working in cinemas, theaters, at sporting events and so on.

Government workers should also undergo obligatory vaccination, the order reads.

The chief sanitary doctor informed that heads of the aforementioned organizations and individual entrepreneurs active in the Moscow Region must ensure that at least 60% of their workers must get the first dose of the vaccine by July 15 and the second dose by August 15.

The government of the Moscow Region is tasked with monitoring adherence to these measures.