Sputnik V’s review by EMA, WHO ‘going ahead as planned’, assures health minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The review process of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is on track as scheduled, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"Everything is going ahead as planned. Next they’ll have to put together a report, finalize some recommendations on fine-tuning some [issues]. We haven’t received any critical questions so far, I think the entire effort is on track as scheduled, and we are awaiting the results," Murashko elaborated.

In late April, the health minister said that experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had concluded the first stage of Sputnik V’s evaluation.

CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said the issue of Sputnik V’s registration by the WHO would be ironed out in the next several months.

