Judge jails Russian video blogger, whose girlfriend died during live stream

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Ramensky District Court in the Moscow Region found Russian video blogger Stanislav Reshetnyak (Reeflay) guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on his girlfriend, who later died during a live stream, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

"The court sentenced Reshetnyak to six years in a high-security prison," spokesperson Nataliya Grigoryeva told TASS.

The judge found Reshetnyak guilty under Article 11 Part 4 of the Russian Criminal Code (intentional grievous bodily harm that led to a person’s death).

According to information presented in the court, Reshetnyak, his girlfriend and her female friend were drinking alcohol and livestreaming in a rented house near Moscow overnight to December 2, 2020. In a quarrel that broke out, Reshetnyak beat up his girlfriend, dealing blows to her head and body. Later, he locked the almost undressed girl in an unheated boiler room. After viewers insisted that he allowed her back in, Reshetnyak went to the boiler room to find the girl unconscious. The victim died of head injury before paramedics arrived.