Five Russian regions close to victory over COVID-19, health minister says

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Five Russian regions are close to the victory over the coronavirus, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"Today, five territorial entities <…> are already close to eliminating this pathogen in their region as a whole," he said at a meeting of the Presidium of the Council of Legislators at Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament).

According to the minister, more than 310,000 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are receiving treatment in Russia, almost 110,000 people are being treated in hospitals.