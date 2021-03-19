The Philippines grants emergency use authorization to Russia’s Sputnik V

TASS, March 19. The Philippines Food and Drug Administration has approved Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Friday, Reuters reported.

"The known and potential advantages of the Sputnik V vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine," head of the agency Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Russia’s Sputnik V has become the fourth shot to be authorized in the country after the jabs produced by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The Philippines recorded its first coronavirus case on January 30, 2020. The country currently has identified 640,980 infections, more than 561,000 recoveries and 12,887 deaths.