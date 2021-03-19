Mexico begins inoculating Olympic team members with Russia’s Sputnik V

MEXICO CITY, March 19. /TASS/. Mexican athletes who secured their tickets to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics have begun receiving their coronavirus shots, Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is used in the vaccination, the Mexican Olympic Committee reported via its Twitter account Thursday.

"The Mexican Olympic Committee welcomes fulfillment of the request sent by [committee] President Carlos Padilla to [Mexican] President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador which today manifested in the use of Sputnik V to vaccinate the athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics," the committee informed. The Mexican national team is expected to feature around 150 athletes, with all members of the delegation of approximately 500 people scheduled to get their COVID-19 shots.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23 and August 8 after the games had to be rescheduled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.