US President Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., tests positive for novel coronavirus

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has been diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, his official spokesman announced in a statement late of Friday.

According to the statement, a test for COVID-19 of 42-year-old Donald Trump Jr. returned a positive result at the beginning of this week and he "has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result."

"He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the statement reads.

President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early October and was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed Medical Center before returning to the White House.

According to US-based daily The Politico, "Don Jr. is the latest member of the Trump family to have tested positive for the disease. His girlfriend and top Trump campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the virus over the 4th of July weekend in South Dakota."

US President Trump’s younger son, Baron Trump, 14, was also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in October and, according to his father, he made a swift recovery from the disease.

