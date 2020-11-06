Man who enacted his own crucifixion in Moscow arrested for 15 days for resisting police

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Activist Pavel Krisevich, who enacted his own crucifixion in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) office in central Moscow, has been arrested for 15 days for resisting a police officer, Moscow’s Tverskoi Court told TASS.

"The court found Pavel Krisevich guilty under part 1 article 19.3 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offences (Failure to Follow a Lawful Order of a Police Officer) and awarded him a punishment of 15 days of administrative arrest," the court said.

On November 5, Krisevich staged an activist performance in downtown Moscow as he wore a bloody loincloth and sneakers, started a fire, climbed a chair behind it and enacted crucifixion by tying a large cross to himself. He was later detained.