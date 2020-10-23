Moscow, St. Petersburg report highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases

A total of 386,908 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Russian capital so far, with the daily growth rate standing at 1.4%.

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Another 5,478 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since May 11, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by 710 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. A day earlier, 697 new cases were confirmed in the city. In all, 55,378 people have contracted the disease in St. Petersburg so far.

Meanwhile, another 2,779 people recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow in the past 24 hours, 62 patients died. A total of 285,271 people have been discharged by now, 6,249 patients have died. Currently, 95,388 people in Moscow continue treatment.

In St. Petersburg, 355 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, 32 patients died. In all, 35,252 patients have been discharged by now, 3,565 people have died. At present, 16,561 patients are undergoing treatment in the city.