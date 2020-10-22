Over 1,200 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow in the past day reached 1,231 and 343 people are connected to ventilators, the city’s crisis center for controlling and monitoring the coronavirus situation reported on Thursday.

"Some 4,413 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the capital. Over the past day, 1,231 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Some 343 people are connected to lung ventilators in Moscow hospitals," the crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, 8.5% among those ill are children, 43.5% are people aged between 18 and 45, 31.4% are patients aged between 46 and 65, and another 12% are aged between 66 and 79. Some 4.6% of those ill are people above 80 years of age. All patients and their close contacts are under medical supervision.