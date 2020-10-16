Moscow follows general trend of smart cities development, says mayor

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are confident that Russia’s capital is following the general development trend of the smartest cities in the world, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"Moscow is a smart city no less than Seoul, that's for sure. I will not compare them by sectors, but in general we are following the general trend of the smartest cities in the world," the mayor said, answering a question about borrowing the experience of other megacities, for example, South Korean ones.

According to open sources, in February 2011 Sobyanin paid a business visit to Seoul. He appreciated the work of the transport sector in the city, Sobyanin noted.