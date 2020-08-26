Moscow no longer in top 10 most polluted Russian regions

In 2019, the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District and the Kemerovo Region have topped the list, while the Sverdlovsk Region and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District came in fourth and fifth.

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Moscow Region and Moscow are no longer in the top 10 most polluted Russian regions, RBC newspaper informed on Wednesday, citing an analytical report of an international audit and consulting network FinExpertiza. In 2018, the Moscow Region ranked sixth and Moscow ranked seventh.

According to 2019 rankings, Moscow has placed 16th. Experts noted that the improved statistical data for Moscow is a result of changed methods of estimating transport emissions. According to the new method, transport emissions in Moscow have gone down from 937,600 tonnes in 2018 to 335,500 tonnes in 2019. The new method takes into account such factors as the type of vehicle, the ecological type of fuel, the engine, as well as the features of the road.

According to the newspaper, FinExpertiza compiles a ranking of regions with the most polluted air taking into account reports from industrial enterprises and the data on transport emissions.

The least polluted regions in Russia in 2019 are Sevastopol, Tuva and Altai.