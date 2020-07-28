Global air pollution correlates with COVID-19 worldwide mortality rate, UN says

"Air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions have fallen sharply," according to the UN report on COVID-19 pandemic impact in regard to major cities across the globe. "Evidence suggests poor air quality is correlated with higher COVID-19 mortality rates."

UN, July 28. /TASS/. Global air pollution and greenhouse emissions correlate with the worldwide fatality rate caused by the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the United Nations said in a report published on Tuesday.

"But environmental gains could be temporary if cities reopen without policies to prevent air pollution and promote de-carbonization," the report continued.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was quoted as saying by the report: "We must pursue a green, resilient and inclusive economic recovery."

"Many cities have created new bike lanes and pedestrian zones, reclaiming public spaces and improving mobility, safety and air quality," the UN chief continued.

"By focusing on high ecological transformation and job creation, stimulus packages can steer growth towards a low-carbon, resilient pathway and advance the Sustainable Development Goals," Guterres added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 16,650,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 656,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 10,234,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 818,120 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 603,329 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,354 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.