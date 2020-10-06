Russia has no elements of coronavirus lockdown yet, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian economy is not shutting down because of coronavirus, there are no elements of a lockdown in the country yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"There aren’t any elements of a lockdown, there are decisions of separate regions on [school] holidays, there are recommendations for seniors who are in the vulnerable group, but the economy is not shutting down, everything is working," he said when asked if the authorities are considering new measures to support people and businesses because of coronavirus spread.

Peskov emphasized that the operation of industries and organizations "largely can be explained by the fact that the healthcare system is mobilized, which gives much better stability amid epidemiological threats."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 35,732,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 26,891,410 individuals have recovered from the illness across the world.

To date, 1,237,504 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 988,576 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,663 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.