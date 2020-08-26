Post-registration trials of COVID-19 vaccine begin in Moscow, Moscow Mayor says

"Together with the colleagues at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund we launch in Moscow the post-registration trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus. We will conduct them on the basis of city medical institutions. Any Moscow resident can apply to participate in the program. This is phase three of trials and it is important that it will be conducted simultaneously with the introduction of the preparation to civilian circulation," he wrote.

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moscow authorities begin post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. They will be conducted at medical institutions of the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

Everyone interested over the age of 18 may apply, provided they don’t have the symptoms of the acute respiratory viral infection and a history of a coronavirus infection. According to the Mayor, these trials will allow to obtain the permanent registration certificate for the vaccine, as well as widen the circle of potential recipients, including the residents over 60.

"40,000 people can take part in the program. <...> Trials will be conducted on the basis of special centers created in clinics and outpatient facilities of city hospitals. Moscow will also finance the trials," he added.

The Mayor specified that during six months the study participants will be under constant medical observation, the doctors will monitor their health using telemedical technologies. "We also created a special mobile application with a self-observation diary. Some study participants will receive electronic bracelets to measure arterial blood pressure and body temperature," he said.

The Mayor emphasized that the preparation doesn’t contain the coronavirus itself, so it is impossible to get sick from it or to infect others, "the study participants won’t be the virus carriers.".