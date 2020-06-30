Coronavirus situation in Russia’s Dagestan stabilized

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The rates of coronavirus infection in the Russian region of Dagestan have stabilized, around 900 people are hospitalized for treatment, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

"Our joint efforts in Dagestan made it possible for us to stabilize the overall picture, there are ten times fewer people hospitalized. There are 900 left since the moment we undertook this work," he told a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark opening of medical centers across the country.

Earlier, Putin informed that five new medical centers built by the Russian defense ministry are opening their doors, with one of them located in Dagestan. According to the leader, the new facilities "should boost the potential of regional healthcare systems for long-term prospects."

"All facilities were built in time promised, with high quality and in places where [healthcare] needed to be strengthened. The highest evaluation [of quality] is obtaining the license, of course they [medical centers] are ready to provide medical care," Murashko added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 10,429,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 508,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,689,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 647,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 412,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 9,320 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.