Cosmonauts at ISS congratulate Russians on historic Victory Parade’s anniversary

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who are currently at the International Space Station, congratulated everyone on the 75th anniversary of the 1945 Victory Parade.

"Exactly 75 years ago, on June 24 [1945], Soviet victorious soldiers and military equipment passed through our country’s main square, marking the long-awaited end of the Great Patriotic War and the Soviet people’s victory," Ivanishin said in a video posted on the website of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

In his turn, Vagner noted that the Victory Parade, due to be held on Red Square on Wednesday, was not only a symbol of respect for the country’s past and military achievements of the motherland, but also evidence of pride in continuing glorious military traditions of the Russian army and a demonstration of advanced technologies.

"Appealing to the war heroes and the participants of the 1945 parade, we want to say: "We remember, we are proud! "Thank you for the Victory!" the Russian cosmonaut said.

The parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will begin at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday. More than 14,000 troops, 234 pieces of equipment and 75 aircraft will take part in the parade. The parade will also involve representatives of 13 countries, including India, Mongolia, Serbia and former Soviet states.