Moscow State University ranked 74th in QS World University Rankings 2021

LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. The Lomonosov Moscow State University rose by 10 positions, to the 74th place overall, in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021, published on Wednesday.

This is the highest position ever held by the MSU in the 17-year history of the rankings, which lists the world’s 1,000 best higher education facilities.

In total, 28 Russian higher education facilities made it into the list. 17 of them rose higher in the standings compared to the last year’s edition.

Apart from MSU, three Russian universities made it into the top-250: the Saint Petersburg State University (225th place), the Novosibirsk State University (228th) and the Tomsk State University (250th).

The rest of the top ten of Russia’s best universities lists the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (281), the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (282), the Higher School of Economics (298), the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (314), the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (326) and the Ural Federal University (331).

Besides, this year’s rankings include the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (348), the ITMO University (360), the Kazan Federal University (370), the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University and the Tomsk Polytechnic University (both ranked 401st), the National University of Science and Technology MISiS (428) and the Far Eastern Federal University (493).

Other higher education facilities on the list are the Saratov State University (group of universities ranked 571-580), the Altai State University (571-580), the Samara National Research University and the Southern Federal University (both ranked 591-600), the Nizhny Novgorod State University (601-650), the St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University (701-750), the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (751-800).

The Southern Urals State University, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the Perm State University and the Novosibirsk State Technical University were placed in group 801-1,000.

The US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ranked as the best unviersity in the world for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Stanford University (2) and Harvard University (3).

The top-10 also includes the California Institute of Technology in the US (4), the UK-based Oxford University (5), Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (6), University of Cambridge in the UK (7), Imperial College London in the UK (8) and University of Chicago in the US (9), UCL in the UK (10).