Evacuation flight with Russian tourists arrives in St. Petersburg from Bali

ST.PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. A flight from Denpasar, the capital of Indonesia’s Bali island, has evacuated Russian tourists from St. Petersburg.
The plane landed at 06:23 a.m., according to Pulkovo Airport’s online timetable.
According to the governor’s press service, the plane has brought 169 people to St. Petersburg, and is scheduled to travel to Moscow. "Nearly all of them are citizens of St. Petersburg and the region, and several people are residents of other regions."
All passengers will be tested for the coronavirus and will be quarantined for 14 days. Those, who cannot stay at home, will be taken to an observation center.