Most dramatic coronavirus scenario averted in Moscow, says mayor

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow has managed to avert the most dramatic scenario of the development of the coronavirus situation, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, some three to four weeks ago the city’s authorities expected a peak of the epidemic in mid-May, with too many serious patients at hospitals. "It was a huge stress: it was an awful forecast. And the fact that we have averted it thanks to the city dwellers who demonstrated a very responsible approach to the restriction, appeals and recommendations," he said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.