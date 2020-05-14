Moscow mayor cautions lifting quarantine prematurely could lead to second wave of pandemic

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Withdrawing the coronavirus restrictive measures too early may lead to a second wave of COVID-19 in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has forewarned.
"Decisions on the introduction and withdrawal of restrictions, connected to the coronavirus pandemic are the most difficult ones I had to make in my entire life. The cost of these decisions is people’s lives and health. A premature withdrawal of the restrictions carries a genuine risk of another wave of the pandemic. Unjustified prolongation [of restrictions] would also impact people in the roughest way," the mayor wrote in his blog.