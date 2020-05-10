Date for Unified State Exam in Russia remains unchanged as for now, says ministry

MOSCOW, May 10./TASS/. There has been no decision as of yet to once again postpone the Unified State Exam in Russia this year, and the date when it starts remains unchanged as of now - June 8" Deputy Minister of Education Dmitry Glushko told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio on Sunday.

"At the moment, June 8 is the scheduled date for the Unified State Exam. This date will depend only on the epidemiological situation. There have been no decisions to postpone it as of now," the deputy minister stressed.

He also added that in the conditions of the pandemic only 15% of schools across Russia are ready to fully switch to online teaching. "As of now, only 15% of schools are technically ready to fully switch to online teaching," Glushko said.