Putin wishes Austria to overcome coronavirus pandemic on Austrian TV

VIENNA, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Austria to overcome the coronavirus spread threat.
"I would like to wish the friendly people of Austria success, peace and prosperity. And, of course, to overcome our new mutual threat of the coronavirus infection. We all fight this epidemic, and supporting each other during these trying times is very important," Putin said in his televised address, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of liberation of Austria from Nazism, broadcast by Austria’s ORF channel.