Number of coronavirus cases in Austria reaches 7,040

VIENNA, March 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Austria has increased from 6,001 to 7,040 over the past 24 hours, Federal Minister of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection Rudolf Anschober said on Friday.

"We have 7,040 infected people in Austria," he told reporters at a news conference in Vienna. "Currently, we have 52 fatalities." According to the minister, 225 people have recovered. A total of 39,500 people in Austria have been tested for the virus.