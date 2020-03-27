Number of coronavirus cases in Austria reaches 7,040

VIENNA, March 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Austria has increased from 6,001 to 7,040 over the past 24 hours, Federal Minister of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection Rudolf Anschober said on Friday.
"We have 7,040 infected people in Austria," he told reporters at a news conference in Vienna. "Currently, we have 52 fatalities." According to the minister, 225 people have recovered. A total of 39,500 people in Austria have been tested for the virus.
All mass events in the country have been banned until April 13. Educational Institutions, cultural facilities, restaurants, bars and cafes are closed. People have been ordered to self-isolate at home and go outside only if circumstances require.
The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. As many as 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, almost 522,000 people have contracted the virus, and more than 23,500 have died.