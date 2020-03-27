New system of testing can identify those with immunity to COVID-19, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s state research center of virology and biotechnology Vector has devised a new system of testing, which is capable of identifying whether this or that person has immunity against the novel coronavirus, the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said at a meeting of the presidium of the anti-coronavirus council.

"The newly-devised system from Vector is capable of identifying the presence of antibodies. We will be able to say who is immune to the virus. In particular, this is crucial to identifying medical personnel who have developed immunity and can easily contact patients at work," Popova said.