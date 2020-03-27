New system of testing can identify those with immunity to COVID-19, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s state research center of virology and biotechnology Vector has devised a new system of testing, which is capable of identifying whether this or that person has immunity against the novel coronavirus, the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said at a meeting of the presidium of the anti-coronavirus council.
"The newly-devised system from Vector is capable of identifying the presence of antibodies. We will be able to say who is immune to the virus. In particular, this is crucial to identifying medical personnel who have developed immunity and can easily contact patients at work," Popova said.
The new test system will begin to be used as of next week, she added.
An outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related disease in central China late last year has spread to more than 160 countries. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 522,000 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 23,500 lives. In Russia, 1,036 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Forty five have recovered and been released from the hospital. Three died.