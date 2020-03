MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes additional sanitary and other protective measures amid the spread of coronavirus but continues working according to his schedule, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Naturally, the issue at hand is additional preventive measures," he said when asked how the current epidemiological situation affected the president’s life and habits.

"The president continues to work, he cannot just stop [doing] that," Peskov stressed.