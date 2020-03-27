Kremlin confirms one coronavirus case in presidential administration

"I know about one case [of the coronavirus infection in the Russian president’s administration]. I can confirm one case and I know nothing about the second case," the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday one coronavirus case in the Russian presidential administration, saying that the infected person did not contact with President Vladimir Putin.

The infected person "did not contact with the president," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "This proves once again that the precaution measures when participants in all the events with the president are invited to undergo tests prior to the event are justified."

As the Kremlin spokesman said, the presidential administration is taking all necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures "to halt the virus’s further spread."

The RBC media group earlier reported that coronavirus cases had been exposed in the presidential administration and the president’s property management department.

Spokeswoman for the Russian’s president’s property management department Yelena Krylova declined to talk on the issue of the coronavirus infection in the department. She explained in a talk with TASS that the rules of protecting personal information had to be observed.

The spokeswoman stressed, however, that "the Russian president’s property management department is fulfilling all the requirements and restrictions introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread."

She cited as an example the work of the health improvement centers run by the presidential property management department, saying that they would cease to receive guests.

As the spokeswoman said, "the presidential property management department will treat with maximum attention all those who bought vouchers in advance with their dates falling on the closure period."

Most likely, these people will be offered an option to come to the health centers at a different time, she said.