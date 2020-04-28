Production of individual protective gear in Russia not enough, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 28. /TASS/. Production of lung ventilators and protective gear has considerably increased in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding however that production of individual protective gear is not enough.

"Whereas some 60-70 lung ventilators were manufactured in Russia a month by the beginning of the year, production grew to more than 800 in April and will further increased to 2,500 in May," Putin said at a government meeting on the coronavirus situation in the country.

"Production of face masks has increased by more than ten times, from 800,000 a day at the beginning of the year to 8.5 million in April," he said.

"Production of individual protective gear for medics was 3,000 a day in March, and will be 100,000 a day by late April, and more than 150,000 by mid-May," Putin noted. "The figure is quite big as compared with what we has not long ago but is not enough now," he stressed.