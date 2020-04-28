Putin to address Russian people at coronavirus meeting after 3 pm

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to deliver an address to the nation at the meeting with regions centered on coronavirus developments and measures to prevent it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, President Putin has a big address [to the nation], it is true," Peskov answered a question whether a new address should be expected due to the coronavirus spread fears.

The Kremlin representative did not announce any details, urging people to wait for the meeting which is scheduled to begin between 15:00 and 16:00 Moscow time.