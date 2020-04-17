Kremlin slams Google’s move to block Russian news outlet’s account as unacceptable

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that Google’s moves to block the accounts of Russian media outlets are unacceptable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked about the Kremlin’s attitude towards such actions, he said that it was "highly negative." "We believe that it is unacceptable. We hope that these decisions will be reviewed," he said, commenting on reports that the Federal News Agency’s account had been blocked. Peskov was hopeful that the decision concerning the Federal News Agency would be reviewed like it had been done in relation to other news outlets.

The Federal News Agency said earlier that Google had blocked its account, as well as its YouTube account, "deleting tens of thousands of the agency’s reports and documentaries." According to the media outlet, Google explained the move by saying that corporation rules had been violated.