Hermitage cats among most popular felines on Russian social networks

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Medialogia, a Russian media monitoring company, has prepared a list of the most popular cats on Russian social networks in the period of self-isolation, with Hermitage cats making the top of the list, the company’s research in possession of TASS informs.

The Hermitage, an art museum in St. Petersburg, has shot a video about the life of feline residents of the museum during the self-isolation period. All of them are being cared for by the Hermitage employees. All felines are up for adoption. In the period from April 1 to April 10, the museum’s residents have been mentioned 58,900 times on Russian social networks.

From 50 to 70 rat-catching cats roam basement of the Hermitage, also appearing on the neighboring embankment and square. Their population is regulated to avoid territorial disputes. In recent years, the cats of the Hermitage have become a popular tourist attraction in the city.

A meme featuring "Natasha’s cats" came in second with 51,300 mentions. This meme features several cats who are trying to wake up their owner Natasha, waiting to inform her that they have "dropped everything" — from oil prices to the ruble exchange rate.