MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus spreads in 96% of cases via droplets, the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, told reporters on Saturday.

"I would like to say about features of the virus we know up to now. We know now that the virus’ main transmission route is through droplets, as 96% of cases are related to droplets. And only 4% or 6% of different researches [say] through the air," she said.