Putin orders to create database of medical facilities for battling coronavirus

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to create a single database to provide data on the readiness of Russia’s healthcare sector to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the coming days, a full inventory of the state and readiness of medical facilities needs to be carried out," Putin told his envoys to the federal regions and governors.

Putin specified that this refers to the system of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, federal and private clinics and hospitals. "Everything should be included in a single database," the president stressed.

The president called for evaluating the readiness of medical facilities to treat patients and to increase the number of beds. "Obviously, some hospitals will be temporarily repurposed for treating coronavirus patients. They should be provided with all the necessary equipment and specialists in accordance with the Healthcare Ministry’s guidelines," he said.