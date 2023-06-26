Russia says its forces suppressed 30 Ukrainian artillery positions near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Artillery units of the battlegroup Center have suppressed about 30 Ukrainian artillery positions and more than 20 mortar crews near Krasny Liman, Alexander Savchuk, a spokesman for the battlegroup, has told TASS.

"Near Krasny Liman, artillery units of the battlegroup Center, using the means of artillery reconnaissance, have detected and suppressed about 30 artillery positions and more than 20 mortar crews of Ukrainian forces," he said.

In addition, the group's aviation conducted more than 40 sorties, carrying out missile and bomb strikes on strongholds, temporary deployment bases, the clusters of enemy equipment, troops and firepower.

According to Savchuk, the movement of Ukrainian troops, supported by infantry fighting vehicles of the 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades, has been detected in the Serebryansky Forestry District.

"As a result of a fire attack by artillery and army aviation of the battlegroup Center, armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks were destroyed and significant losses were achieved among the personnel of the nationalists," he said.