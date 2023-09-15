Russia, US working on new supplement to cross flights agreement — Roscosmos CEO

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 15. /TASS/. Roscosmos and NASA are working on a new supplement to their agreement on cross flights to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said on Friday.

"Cross flights are geared to ensure crews’ safety and have proved their expediency. We are working on supplement number two to the agreement, where we plan to carry out cross flights of missions in 2024-2025," he said.

According to Borisov, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin is expected to fly to the ISS onboard s Crew Dragon spaceship in March 2024.

Roscosmos announced the signing of a cross flights agreement with NASA on July 15, 2022. According to Oleg Kononenko, the commander of theRoscosmos cosmonaut team, the agreement provides for three flights by Russian cosmonauts onboard US Space Dragons.

In March, Roscosmos said that one more mission to the ISS would be added to the scheduled cross flight program.